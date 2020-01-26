Home The Sunday Standard

Munshi Premchand’s writings still relevant today: Sara Rai, granddaughter of the renowned writer.

Pointing towards the ongoing protests in the country, Rai said that another aspect of Munshi Premchand’s writing was Satyagraha.

Published: 26th January 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Anisur Rahman, Vani Tripathi Tikoo and Sara Rai in Jaipur on Saturday

Anisur Rahman, Vani Tripathi Tikoo and Sara Rai in Jaipur on Saturday | express

JAIPUR : “I wish that Premchand wasn’t so relevant today and I wish that the lives of farmers and the masses had changed by now,” said Sara Rai, the granddaughter of the renowned writer, during a session titled Premchand Ke Phate Jutey: The Torn Shoes of the Writer Premchand, at the Jaipur Literature 
Festival on Saturday. 

Pointing towards the ongoing protests in the country, Rai said that another aspect of Munshi Premchand’s writing was Satyagraha. “People coming out onto the streets to protest and to put their voices forward are a form of Satyagraha. So, these aspects are as relevant today as was in the times of Premchand,” she added.
While Premchand is often seen as a Hindi writer, many don’t remember that he wrote in Urdu for 10 years.

“Premchand considered Hindi and Urdu as his indigenous language and famously said, ‘Hindi subha, Urdu dopahar’. He has also written in Farsi. It is interesting to note that he received his early education in Urdu and Farsi and later attended a mission school and studied in English. Though he wrote mainly in Urdu and Hindi, his notes would be often in English,” shared Rai.

Writer Anisur Rahman highlighted that another common misconception is to consider Premchand as a fiction writer. “People have a partial understanding of Premchand’s work. He was not just a fiction writer but a political and social critic. He wrote on untouchability and zamindari system... He was the torchbearer of modernity and we haven’t given him his due,” said Rahman. Premchand posed for a photograph with his wife, wearing a shoe with a gaping hole in it. This became the reason for Harishankar Prasai’s essay Premchand Ke Phate Jutey, that immortalised the writer.The session was sponsored by the TNIE Group.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Munshi Premchand
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp