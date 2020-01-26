Home The Sunday Standard

Non-violence important when fighting for a cause: President Ram Nath Kovind

In his televised address, Kovind said Gandhi’s ideals remain relevant in the nation-building efforts.

Published: 26th January 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday urged people, particularly the youth, to remain non-violent when fighting for a cause and stressed on the need to ‘hold fast to constitutional methods’ of achieving social and economic objectives. His remarks come in the backdrop of protests against the new CAA although he made no reference to them.

In his customary address to the nation on the eve of 71st Republic Day, Kovind cited Mahatma Gandhi’s gift of ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) to the humanity and said that his talisman for deciding whether an act is right or wrong “applies to the functioning of our democracy”.

He said modern India comprises three organs - Legislature, Executive and Judiciary - which are necessarily interlinked and interdependent. “Yet, on ground, the people comprise the State. ‘We the People’ are the prime movers of the Republic. With us, the people of India rests the real power to decide our collective future,” he said.

In his televised address, Kovind said Gandhi’s ideals remain relevant in the nation-building efforts.
“It should be part of our daily routine to introspect on Gandhiji’s message of truth and non-violence, which has become all the more necessary in our times,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
President Ram Nath Kovind CAA
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp