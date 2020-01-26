Non-violence important when fighting for a cause: President Ram Nath Kovind

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday urged people, particularly the youth, to remain non-violent when fighting for a cause and stressed on the need to ‘hold fast to constitutional methods’ of achieving social and economic objectives. His remarks come in the backdrop of protests against the new CAA although he made no reference to them.

In his customary address to the nation on the eve of 71st Republic Day, Kovind cited Mahatma Gandhi’s gift of ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) to the humanity and said that his talisman for deciding whether an act is right or wrong “applies to the functioning of our democracy”.

He said modern India comprises three organs - Legislature, Executive and Judiciary - which are necessarily interlinked and interdependent. “Yet, on ground, the people comprise the State. ‘We the People’ are the prime movers of the Republic. With us, the people of India rests the real power to decide our collective future,” he said.

In his televised address, Kovind said Gandhi’s ideals remain relevant in the nation-building efforts.

“It should be part of our daily routine to introspect on Gandhiji’s message of truth and non-violence, which has become all the more necessary in our times,” he said.