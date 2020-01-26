'Stage3' India’s first fashion vehicle

Nikita Sharma By

Stage3, a fashion-tech platform, launched India’s first fashion vehicle titled Stage3 on Wheels in Delhi on Wednesday. Starting January 22, the bus – a dream walk-in closet that allows customers to touch, see, and rent outfits – has started operating across popular spots in Delhi-NCR. The hop-on-hop-off bus will be parked in areas such as Khan Market, Greater Kailash and Gurugram, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. Stage3 will also roll out a calendar with pit-stops for the month.

Garments on display inside the bus

Stage3’s co-founder Sabena Puri says, “Our mission is to change the way fashion is consumed in India. We want to create a different kind of energy around fashion by making it fun, accessible and available at everyone’s doorstep.”The bus can accommodate 50-70 outfits at one time.

The inventory will keep rotating, depending on the area, season and other factors. “Right now, we have outfits by designers such as Abhinav Mishra, Arpita Mehta, Anushree Reddy and Manish Malhotra to name a few,” informs co-founder Sanchit Baweja.

The bus includes a trial room where customers can preview their look and have one-on-one styling sessions with Stage3’s in-house stylists. For any alterations, there’s always a tailor in the bus. “There is also a big vanity mirror that will be called the selfie spot. We will also keep an ipad for customers to browse through our online collection. There are racks for outfits and cabinets for jewellery,” reveals Puri. The bus can also be booked for private events – for taking any bridesmaids/groomsmen party, dress-up party or farewell, to the next level.

Additionally, on offer is an express delivery service for the Delhi-NCR region. Customers can have their outfit tailor-made and delivered to their doorstep within 24 hours, making it perfect for fashion emergencies – all-too-familiar last-minute outfit crises.“Soon, we are going to have options in men’s fashion too. We understand the importance of the right fit and provide fit guarantee to our customers. Also, the outfit is delivered and picked up by us free of charge,” adds Baweja.