What does Republic Day mean to you?

Gautam Chintamani 41, Historian & Author

It’s a day where India’s legacy continues and remains dateless. As an army kid, I feel indebted to the brave men and women of the Armed Forces that keep us safe. I have seized many opportunities to visit the Parade and each experience has been exhilarating. But this year, I’d watch the parade on my big screen television, which I picked up during last Republic Day sale.

Bhoop Ram Sharma 60, Farmer

For me, the day means the freedom to live how I want and respect other people’s right to live with dignity. I am a farmer from Himachal, and I am visiting my children in Delhi. I’ll watch the parade with my family at home.

Namamee Verghese 32, Housewife

It’s an important day because we have a government who is doing its best. When we were ruled, we were not at all free, but after Independence we are free to take our own decisions. We have our own rights. Every year, it’s a ritual to watch the Parade on TV, but I want to catch it live once if I get a chance to do so. Now that I have a son, I will show him the Parade on TV so he knows more about India.

Sattam Ray 29, Senior Analyst

I remember my dad waking me up early to watch the Republic Day Parade telecasted live on Doordarshan. Then, he would read to me the Indian Constitution from my Political Science textbook. The next part was the most exciting, flag hoisting and sports events at school. This day is to feel proud as an Indian that we, the largest democracy in the world, have our own Constitution. Like many corporate employees, this day is just another holiday to me. Online shopping, malls, movies, restaurants... on this day everything has offers, and we love it.

Rinku Chauhan 26, Taxi Driver

I don’t know why Republic Day is celebrated. What is more important to me is earning a livelihood. It’s like any other busy day for me. This time around, we get more duties to cater to international VIP guests, who come to attend Republic day parade. If there is no duty, I prefer spending time with family at home because there is too much traffic on the roads.

Burhaan Bashir 26, Multi-media prod-ucer

Though we adopted the Indian Constitution on this day, I don’t find the people in power honouring it today. Back in Kashmir, it used to be a total shutdown on this day. But since I moved to Delhi, I try to take an active part in it. This time, I want to go to the Parade to take photos.

Akriti Sachdev 23, Public Relations

On this day, we get to see the strength of our military power. Since I come from a defence background, this day holds a special value in my heart. Seeing the Republic day grandeur, people shouting slogans of India, and how far India has come since the day our Constitution was adopted... When I wake up, my family and I watch the parade, then hoist the flag in the society and later have a little lunchover with everybody.

Sreeya Bhattacharya 26, Lifestyle Publicist

This day for me is more of a pride and a religious festival as I consider India as a religion. My mother is very patriotic. Hence, the day begins with patriotic songs by Kazi Nazrul Islam and Rabindranath Tagore, followed by watching the parade with the family. There’s a flag hoisting ceremony in my society, and we do a potluck lunch where families from all communities bring one of their special cuisines to celebrate our diversity, along with music and poetry competitions.