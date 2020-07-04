Drunk cop runs over two women in East Delhi

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police sub-inspector posted with the Police Control Room unit and a water supplier were arrested on Saturday for hitting and trying run over two women in separate road accidents.

Both the incidents took place on Friday evening.

According to the police, Bhanu Pratap Singh, the water supplier, hit a 50-year-old woman in East Delhi’s Chilla Village near Mayur Vihar Phase-I.

In a footage captured on CCTV that went viral on social media, Singh’s car can be seen hitting the woman, who fell down on the road. The footage shows the car halting and passersby rushing to help the woman to her feet, As the woman was being helped, Singh restarted his car and ran over the woman at least twice in an apparent attempt to flee.

But the public surrounded that car and stopped him, who was later arrested According to a police official, the accused was drunk and speeding at the time of the accident.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 297 and 337 of the IPC for causing hurt rashly or negligently to endanger human life.

“Fortunately, the victim only sustained bruises and minor injuries. She was discharged from the hospital after 4-5 hours. She is safe and stable,” the police official said.

In the other incident, sub-inspector Yogendra hit a 60-year-old woman in East Delhi’s Ghazipur area with his car.

He has been arrested and booked for drink driving and speeding. The victim is critically injured but stable, according to senior police official.

“The car was driven by a policeman. His MLC test results revealed that he consumed alcohol and was driving his car in high speed, violating traffic rules. An FIR has been lodged against the sub-inspector under Sections 297 and 337 of the IPC,” the police said.