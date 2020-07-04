Kanpur encounter: Autopsy suggests cops massacred in gruesome manner, possible use of AK-47 rifle

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The autopsy report on Saturday has revealed gruesome details of how the gangster and his henchmen targeted the cops during an operation against him at Bikru village under Chaubeypur police station area in Kanpur on Thursday.

As per the sources, the investigators including UP STF, forensic experts and police believe that around 60 people were there who charged at the police team which had gone to raid the house of the dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey.

As per the autopsy report, Billhaur Circle Officer (CO) Devendra Mishra was killed in an inhuman manner. While he was shot point blank, his head was cut off by a sharp-edged weapon, possibly an axe; his toes were severed off his feet.

Similarly, Shivrajpur SO Mahesh Yadav was shot on the face, chest, and shoulder blades with bullets, Sub-Inspector Anup Singh also sustained seven bullet injuries all over his body.

Constable Jitendra Pal suffered gunshots possibly fired from an AK-47, said forensic experts who examined his body after his death. Other constables also suffered bullet injuries.

According to doctors who performed the autopsy on the cops, constables Rahul, Bablu, and Sultan Singh had sustained injuries of bullets fired from .315 bore weapon.

Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal on Saturday said that the pattern of attack was similar to that of Naxals. The officer also claimed that the account of the injured cops and the site of incident suggested that around 60 criminals were involved in the ambush.