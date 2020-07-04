STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

No flights to Kolkata from 6 cities including Delhi and Mumbai from July 6 to 19

The decision was taken in a bid to prevent further surge in Covid-19 infection in West Bengal, said airport authorities in Kolkata.

Published: 04th July 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Flight passengers wait in a queue at the NSCBI Airport to catch a flight for Guwahati amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Kolkata Thursday May 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA:  Heeding to a request from the West Bengal government, the ministry of civil aviation decided not to operate flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad from July 6 to July 19 till further orders.

The decision was taken in a bid to prevent further surge in Covid-19 infection in West Bengal, said airport authorities in Kolkata.

In a tweet on Saturday, Kolkata airport authorities said, 'It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2010 or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted.’’

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state government would request the Centre to suspend flight operations to Kolkata from the cities across the country which have already been identified as Covid-19 hotspots. Citing an incident of two youth flew to Kolkata from Chennai last month with medical reports confirming their Covid-19 infection, she had also alleged that health protocols were not being followed at the airports.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"On June 30, chief secretary of West Bengal government Rajiva Sinha wrote to the Central government and requested to suspend flight operations at least till July 19 from the Covid-19 hotspot cities in the wake of a steep rise in Covid-19 infection in Kolkata and West Bengal. Responding to our request, the civil aviation ministry decided not to operate flights to Kolkata," said an official of the state government.

Seeking suspension in flight operations, Sinha, in his letter to PS Kharola, the secretary of the ministry of civil aviation, wrote, "As you know coronavirus is spreading fast all over the country. Some of the states are experiencing a larger spread of epidemic though we strongly believe that all the state governments are equally vigilant and active towards curbing the spread. West Bengal is also witnessing a steep rise in cases. A large number of cases have been reported from people coming in the state from outside with infection."

On average, Kolkata airport operates 10 flights daily from Delhi, five each from Mumbai and Chennai, two each from Ahmedabad and Pune, and one from Nagpur. Kolkata deals with 60 to 65 flights every day to and from all over the country.

The airlines, however, are yet to decide whether they will refund the passengers of the affected flights or keep the money in a shell for future travel.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata passenger flights COVID 19 lockdown Coronavirus
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp