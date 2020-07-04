STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Over 2.75 lakh COVID-19 tests, 17,000 per day since rapid-antigen testing began in Delhi

According to health authorities, rapid-antigen testing is an easy and cheaper method as compared to the RT-PCR test.

Published: 04th July 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

rapid antigen test kit

A medical worker holding a rapid COVID-19 test in New Delhi. (File photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: More than 45 per cent of the over 5.96 lakh Covid-19 tests in Delhi were conducted in the last 16 days after the government started testing through the rapid antigen methodology in and around containment zones of the national capital.

Rapid-antigen tests started in the city on June 18. Since then a total of 2,75,396 tests through the RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) and rapid-antigen methods have been conducted in Delhi with around 17,000 tests per day. 

Of this, around 1.5 lakh people have been tested through rapid antigen kits, according to the government’s health bulletins.

Till June 18, health authorities conducted 3,21,302 tests for the disease using the “expensive but gold standard” RT-PCR method. 

The number of tests per day has also seen an around four-fold increase from 4,190 tests per day in the first week of June to 15,863 tests per day in the last week of the month. 

On Friday alone, more than 24,000 tests — 10,577 RT-PCR tests and 13,588 rapid antigen tests — were conducted in the city, a massive jump from 6,538 tests conducted a month ago on June 3.

 In the last one month, from June 3 to July 3, as many as 3.66 lakh people have been tested for Covid, which is 12,218 tests daily.

So far, 5,96,698 tests have been conducted through RT-PCR and rapid antigen methods. On Friday, the government expanded rapid-antigen testing, earlier limited to containment zones, to other areas in all 11 districts of the national capital. 

Now, state-run and private hospitals in the capital have also begun testing for Covid-19 using this method following the nod of the government.

 According to health authorities, rapid antigen testing is an easy and cheaper method as compared to the RT-PCR test. 

Each testing kit costs Rs 450 and can provide results within 30 minutes as compared to RT-PCR test that takes three to four hours. 

The testing method involves looking for antibodies which are produced when the body is exposed to a pathogen. 

If a person has antibodies associated with novel coronavirus, it means the person is either Covid-19 positive or has recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rapid antigen test delhi COVID 19 tests Coronavirus
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp