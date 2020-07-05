Bankers’ body seeks COVID-19 warrior status, urge Sitharaman to announce Rs 50 lakh health cover

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Some bank employees have urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to consider them as Covid warriors and announce insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for them.

Ashwani Rana, secretary of Voice of Banking, an organisation working for the welfare of bank workers, in a letter to the government said that banks should only allow essential services because after ‘Unlock’ there has been a spurt in the number of general public inside banks, which is putting people at risk.

“Like other corona warriors, the bank employees should be treated the same. Banks should provide them with 50 lacs insurance cover. During this period, more than 40 bank employees have lost their lives due to Covid. Family members of these deceased employees should be compensated with financial help and a job should be given to their dependents” said Rana.

According to Rana, customers have been flocking to banks to update passbook and other non-essential services at the bank branches in Delhi.

Therefore, the State Level Bankers’ Committee should spread awareness and advertise that only essential services will be available in the banks to restrict customers from overcrowding the banks.

The organisation further requested the ministry to direct the banks to bear medical expenses of infected employees.