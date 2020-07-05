Delhi BJP revamp underway, forms 35 teams to shortlist local leaders

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The process of reorganisation of Delhi BJP has begun with the formation of 35 teams to shortlist names of local leaders to be appointed as presidents of the party’s block units.

The 35 teams, each comprising two senior leaders, will shortlist by July 9 the names of potential block-level workers to be appointed as presidents.

The shortlisting process will begin from July 6, said a BJP leader.

The party has decided to keep the upper age limit for block presidents to 45 years in order to groom young leadership at the local level. The BJP has 280 block units in Delhi.

The party leader said reorganisation of Delhi BJP was to start immediately after the appointment of Adesh Gupta as its new president last month.

It has been delayed due to preoccupations with coronavirus-related work and recent developments in the country, he said.The process may take at least a month, he added.