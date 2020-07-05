STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt's archaelogy dept fast-tracks proposal for restoration of Tughlaq built 'Malcha Mahal'

The government officials, said that the file pertaining to the plan is with the finance department for final approval which might soon give the nod after which work can be initiated. 

Published: 05th July 2020

The structure been abandoned since the death of last occupant in 2017

NEW DELHI: The archaeology department of Delhi government has expedited the proposal for the restoration of Malcha Mahal — the 14th-century hunting lodge located in the central Ridge along the Sardar Patel Marg.

“We are not expecting any objection from the department because no additional funds are required for the restoration. We are confident of managing the work with the existing budget, however, the finance department wanted to wait till the coronavirus crisis is over,” said the official.   

The restoration of the lodge built by Feroz Shah Tughlaq will arguably be the first attempt by a government body since the country gained independence. The proposal for which has been pending since October when the state archaeology department (SAD) had agreed to ‘adopt’ the ancient structure.
The heritage structure was in the custodianship of the self-proclaimed royal family of Oudh or Awadh.

It has been abandoned and neglected since the death of its last occupant Prince Ali Raza (Cyrus) in 2017.
“The department is keen on its protection and restoration. Till work begins, we have decided to deploy guards to protect the structure from vandals and encroachment,” said the official. Significantly, the Mahal is not in the list of protected monuments of ASI and SAD. The building, served as a haven for the self-proclaimed reclusive descendants of the Nawab of Awadh or Oudh for about 32 years.

Raza, along with his mother Begum Wilayat Mahal, sibling princess Sakina, 11 dogs, and a few servants shifted to the lodge on May 28, 1985. “The department couldn’t initiate repair of some heritage buildings this year despite approvals and availability of budget due to ‘technical issues’. We may utilise that money to protect Malcha Mahal from further degeneration,” said another official.

The Mahal remained inaccessible to ‘uninvited’ visitors through the years till Raza was alive, as the family wouldn’t allow anyone to come near the premises. A New York Times story in November, however, questioned the veracity of the family’s claim to royalty.

