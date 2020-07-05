STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

SDMC survey to identify buildings at risk in Delhi due to frequent earthquakes

According to the officials, to date 103 notices have been issued to various building owners to conduct an audit of the structural safety and submit a report to SDMC within 30 days.

Published: 05th July 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Keeping in mind the seismic activity that Delhi has been facing lately, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), has stepped up its effort in identifying buildings at risk and has started issuing notices to them. 

According to the officials, to date 103 notices have been issued to various building owners to conduct an audit of the structural safety and submit a report to SDMC within 30 days.

After the intervention of the Delhi High Court, SDMC started the inspection process of buildings on June 27. 

The notices have been issued to residential group housing societies and educational institutions, and till now six owners have started the process of engaging structural retrofitting.

“SDMC has been conducting a survey to identify high rise buildings and structures under its jurisdiction to examine their seismic stability and has been urging RWAs and housing societies to approach SDMC for the proper consultation and advice from experts,” the agency said in a statement.

To ascertain structural stability of the buildings, structural consultants and engineers are ensuring that the premises are safe and have no risk and finding areas for immediate repair and also suggesting appropriate repairs and retrofitting measures required.

In order to ensure that people do the necessary changes to their building structures the civic body has put out a list of empaneled structural engineers on its website for all the zones in South Delhi.

“SDMC has also identified 27 municipal buildings for structural audit and started engaging structural consultant for retrofitting work to ensure structural safety of these buildings,” the agency said.

Shifting of fault lines could be reason behind tremors

The Delhi-NCR region according to experts is in the second highest seismic hazard zone which comes under Zone IV.

According to experts, the tremors felt in the region may be the result of shifting in any of the several fault lines in the region. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SDMC Delhi Delhi earthquakes
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp