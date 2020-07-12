PM Narendra Modi praises containment efforts in Delhi, asks others to emulate

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation while appreciating the outcome of the collaborative approach in the national capital in the containment of the virus.“The Prime Minister appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi. He further directed that similar approach should be adopted with other state governments in containing the Covid-19 pandemic in entire national capital region (NCR) area,” the PMO said in an official statement.

In Delhi, the Centre had stepped in to enhance testing and tracing as well as scaling up the availability of

Covid-19 beds. The review meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, NITI Aayog member V K Paul and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, among others. The Prime Minister stressed on social discipline and personal hygiene to contain the pandemic.

The review meeting has come in the backdrop of a number of states resorting to localised re-imposition of lockdown for short spell. “The successful example of surveillance and home based-care through Dhanvantri Rath in Ahmedabad was highlighted in the meeting. It was directed that it may be emulated in other places. Modi also directed that real-time national level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected states and places with high test positivity rate,” the PMO statement added. The review meeting was held via video- conferencing.