Punjab government plants 76.25 lakh saplings of seasonal trees across 12,896 villages

Govt’s initiative to plant saplings on non-forest land in every village across the state will go a long way in making the planet a greener place, reports Harpreet Bajwa

Published: 12th July 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Each village of the state has 550 saplings planted on non-forest land.

PUNJAB: Founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev said nature is the manifestation of God. At the time when the followers of the faith were gearing up to celebrate the Guru’s 550th birth anniversary, the Punjab government also took a small step that can bring about a big change by enhancing the green cover.

As many as 76.25 lakh saplings of seasonal trees have been planted across 12,896 villages of Punjab. Each village of the state has 550 saplings planted on non-forest land. This may seem like a regular government initiative, but it can contribute to making the Earth a greener, cleaner place — something Guru Nanak said brings God closer to us.

This project, launched in September, 2018, was a brainchild of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. The state government’s forest and rural developments were the nodal agencies for the drive. Panchayats, youth clubs, schools, social, religious and non-government organisations joined the noble initiative. The data compiled by the state forest department says 76.25 lakh saplings have so far been planted in all 12,986 villages across the state in 18,225 acres of land that accounts for 0.12 per cent of green cover. At present the forest and green cover is 6.83 per cent in the state. More than 75 per cent of the saplings have survived and others are being re-planted. The highest saplings were planted in Hoshiarpur district (10.56 lakh) in 1,390 villages followed by Gurdaspur (6.74 lakh) in 1,198 villages and Patiala (5.62 lakh) in 1,011 villages.

As many as 70 species of saplings were planted — traditional shadow trees, fruit, flower and medicinal plants. The last plantation was carried out in July-August last year. State’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Jatinder Sharma calls it a community effort. “When the Chief Minister announced the massive plantation drive in 2018, it turned out to be a tough task for us because the department plants trees only in forest areas and not outside. But we took it up as a mission,’’ Sharma told this paper.
“The key to success is public participation and cooperation from all stakeholders, including all deputy commissioners, and an optimum use of funds.

It was decided to involve the rural development department and carry it out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, which ensured less burden on the exchequer,’’ he said.
“To put in place an institutional framework, an advisory was prepared by the forest department which included project formulation, site selection, nursery stocks, pit work, transportation and logistics as most work was to be done in the monsoon. Besides, each one of us had to have a specific job to perform,’’ said Sharma.

“The other problem was that while it was easier to plant trees, their protection was difficult for the next three years. So we decided that 20 per cent of such saplings were to be secured by bamboo guards and the area where the plantation was going on in one chunk of land had to be fenced,’’ he said.
“We have achieved three goals: promoted the Guru’s teachings about love and concern for nature, increased the green cover and have inculcated a sense of ownership in the local community.’’ For protection of these saplings, Vanmittars were appointed each with a payment of Rs 1,940 per month on the survival of 85 per cent of plants.

If the plants’ survival is between 85 and 75 per cent, then they get 75 and 50 per cent of the payment.
“As a special provision, a Vanmittar has been appointed for 200-plus saplings. Vanmittars are local villagers,’’ said Sharma. Madan Gopal, Sarpanch of Channo village in Fategarh Sahib district, said: “The plantation drive started with 550 saplings, but we planted 1,500 of them last year. Another 500 will be plated this year. Besides protecting the environment, the villagers are getting regular employment under MGNREGA.

The barren panchayat land is slowly turning green and disputes between villagers on ownership of panchayat land are infrequent.’’ Tarlochan Singh of Sanana village in Ropar district says:  “We have planted 550 saplings of different varieties in the village from the gurdwara to the cremation ground on both sides of the road and other places as well.’’

