STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

‘A good sentence or turn of phrase can make one feel pure happiness’: Author Siddhartha Sarma

His recent non-fiction title was Carpenters and Kings: Western Christianity and the Idea of India (Penguin Hamish Hamilton India, 2019).

Published: 19th July 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Author and journalist Siddhartha Sarma

Siddhartha Sarma is an award-winning author of fiction and nonfiction, a journalist and historian.

His recent non-fiction title was Carpenters and Kings: Western Christianity and the Idea of India (Penguin Hamish Hamilton India, 2019).

His upcoming novel, Twilight in a Knotted World (Simon & Schuster India), will be out end-August. Earlier based in Delhi, Sarma now lives in Canada.

Excerpts:

What is your writing schedule?

It depends on my work hours. I have mostly worked in newspapers, so I would get free after midnight. I prefer writing between midnight and dawn, so that is a happy coincidence.

It is a bit of a sprint over a few months, followed by long periods of inactivity, an approach which I am trying to correct.

Does writing energise or exhaust you?

A good sentence or turn of phrase can make one feel pure happiness. The process of writing, with the characters finding life and the plot coming together, makes me feel alive in a way that no other experience has been able to.

The attendant tasks of editing and pruning are physically exhausting in a few ways, but it is a welcome form of exhaustion.

Writing advice you’d like to give your younger self?

Be more productive. Read more, and more selectively. Do not be frightened when the brain begins to decay and memory becomes unreliable. It is a part of the process of living.

Make your peace with it, but be mindful of time passing by.

What are your favourite books?

Too many to mention, or perhaps too few. From fiction writersalive and better-known - Oscar and Lucinda, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Gilead, The Time of the Hero, The Dogs of Riga, Life & Times of Michael K. And now I am going to agonise over why I did not mention the others.

Literary success versus number of copies sold?

To be considered a good writer by a good reader. A small measure of literary success does help sell a few copies, if not as many as a genuine bestseller, but the converse is never true.

So, the first one is preferred.

Favourite spot/s in Delhi you used to write at?

I have written in cabs, with mixed results. I have sometimes gone to work early and written till the workday began. Workplaces give a kind of clarity and a sense of urgency to the mind. But I mostly prefer writing at home, in any quiet corner available.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddhartha Sarma Siddhartha Sarma books
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp