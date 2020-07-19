STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Bespoke weddings new normal’: Industry specialist Tarun Sarda reveals how trends are evolving

'Vivaha Select' founder and CEO Tarun Sarda tells us about his new venture, the growing trend of bespoke weddings and the shift from the big-fat Indian weddings.

indian wedding, marriage, marriage ceremony, wedding

For representational purposes

A lot has changed with the global pandemic and the wedding industry is no exception.

The industry is evolving to cater the needs of the customers, and Tarun Sarda, CEO & Founder Vivaha Select is yet another example.

Having headed the Celebrating Vivaha Exhibition for more than 20 years, Sarda is finding new solutions with his soon to be launched online wedding community.

Sarda tells us about his new venture, the growing trend of bespoke weddings and the shift from the big-fat Indian weddings.

Excerpts:

Tarun Sarda, CEO & Founder, Vivaha Select

Tell us about Vivaha Select

Vivaha Select is a soon-to-be launched online wedding community, marketplace and directory from the house of Celebrating Vivaha exhibitions.

As a wedding community, we aim at promoting different products, services and professionals related to the wedding industry under one digital umbrella.

The said platform will promote established homegrown brands and upcoming labels in the wedding space.

How has the pandemic changed the way the wedding industry works?

The pandemic has not changed the ‘opulence’ part of the wedding. The only thing it has introduced is the concept of intimate or close-knit weddings.

An intimate wedding only allows 50 people...but you can always have five days of continuous festivities with 50 different sets of people each day.

It’s the same 250 pax you were calling for one function now divided into five functions of 50 people.

Also, many are now experimenting with a seven-course stylised sit-down meal, exotic cuisines, personalised butlers and bartenders for each table, etc.

Intimate weddings are only ‘upping’ the style quotient. So, the only change that the wedding industry is gearing up for is the innovation and invention of new concepts.

Post pandemic, it may take its own time, but things will be back to normal as the spirit of celebration is the essence of an Indian wedding.

How has the pandemic made bespoke weddings the new normal?

Like I mentioned, people are having intimate wedding functions, but have increased the number of functions and have become more versatile in their choice.

Also, from augmented technology where one can see themselves next to the bride and groom, while sitting at home to zoom webinars or zoominars and live streaming, technology is quickly getting added to the wedding checklist.

Tell us about your webinar series titled Bespoke Weddings

The concept is to get a deep insight into the current wedding scenario as well as the future wedding trends from industry experts.

For people who have weddings in the near future, these talks, opinions and advice from the experts are very useful and informative.

We are focusing on a positive approach and bringing across information that will be helpful for the discerning viewers when it comes to getting clarity on what they want for their wedding and assuring them their wedding can still be conceptualised in a bespoke and opulent manner.

What in your perspective do customers want?

Customers today are looking for clarity and information.

With so many rules and regulations, and information being passed on during the last quarter of the pandemic, people are unsure about what they should plan and whether or not they should proceed with their wedding with limited guests.

This is exactly what our Bespoke Wedding series addresses.

lockdown wedding Indian marriage industry intimate weddings
