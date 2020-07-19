STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 recoveries in Delhi cross 1,00,000; no home isolation deaths

According to the daily health bulletin, Delhi currently has more than 9,000 patients in home isolation, 3,696 in hospitals, 2,304 in care centres and another 178 in health centres.

Published: 19th July 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 08:18 AM

Rows of beds lined up in a hall at the Weddingz.in banquet hall in Kirti Nagar that has been converted into a temporary quarantine facility for people infected with the coronavirus, in New Delhi on Monday.

Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Saturday registered more than one lakh recoveries of patients who were detected with the novel coronavirus.

According to the state government data, as provided by the Health Department to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, from March 2, when the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Delhi, the city has so far registered 1.2 lakh patients overall with more than 17,000 still remaining active.

Over the past two weeks and more, the cases of recovery have been more than the daily fresh cases.

On June 20, the city saw as many as 7,000 plus recoveries on a single day.Last week the Delhi government said that its home isolation model for Covid-19 patients was largely successful with no deaths in the first two weeks of July.

The data showed that the number of Covid-19 deaths in Delhi had declined over the past two weeks. Delhi’s fatality rate also declined from 3.64% (before June 24) to 3.02% (between June 24 and July 8).

As most of the patients in Delhi are asymptomatic, the state government, following the Centre’s directive, is advising home isolation. Medical experts have also said that home isolation was better for quicker recovery than admission in hospitals or Covid care centres.

According to the daily health bulletin, Delhi currently has more than 9,000 patients in home isolation, 3,696 in hospitals, 2,304 in care centres and another 178 in health centres.

Approximately, 11,800 beds are lying vacant in the city’s hospitals while around 7,000 beds remain empty in dedicated Covid care centres.

But, more than 450 patients are currently on ventilation while around 400-infected patients are in ICU beds without ventilators.

Delhi has registered more than 3,500 deaths in last five months. To save critical lives, the government also has initiated a plasma bank. 

