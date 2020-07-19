STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia inaugurates city’s first public e-vehicle charging station

The e-vehicle charging-station is set-up under a partnership between power discom BYPL and EV Motors India Private Limited, said a spokesperson of the discom.

Published: 19th July 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the first public e-vehicle charging station in his constituency Patparganj in East Delhi on Saturday.

“Electric vehicles are the future that will make Delhi pollution-free. In coming days, these stations will be ubiquitous like petrol pumps,” Sisodia said.

The e-vehicle charging-station is set-up under a partnership between power discom BYPL and EV Motors India Private Limited, said a spokesperson of the discom.

The station can charge four vehicles at a time, in 45 to 90 minutes, depending on the vehicle type, a Delhi government statement said.

The initial charge for this facility will be Rs 10.50 per unit for a limited period, which is the lowest among the current EV tariff rates (for public) in Delhi, it said. Located in the heart of I P Extension, the charging station, branded ‘PlugNgo’, is enabled with the state-of-the-art central management system.

Depending on the make, an evehicle can be fully charged between 45 and 90 minutes. The charging stations under PlugNgo in Delhi are expected to cater to the charging requirements of 15 to 18 cars per day.

“The tentative cost of running an e-vehicle is between Rs 1.25 to Rs 1.50 per km, depending on the make of the vehicle. A user can save substantially per km on an electric vehicle,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi e vehicles
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp