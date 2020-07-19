Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia inaugurates city’s first public e-vehicle charging station

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the first public e-vehicle charging station in his constituency Patparganj in East Delhi on Saturday.

“Electric vehicles are the future that will make Delhi pollution-free. In coming days, these stations will be ubiquitous like petrol pumps,” Sisodia said.

The e-vehicle charging-station is set-up under a partnership between power discom BYPL and EV Motors India Private Limited, said a spokesperson of the discom.

The station can charge four vehicles at a time, in 45 to 90 minutes, depending on the vehicle type, a Delhi government statement said.

The initial charge for this facility will be Rs 10.50 per unit for a limited period, which is the lowest among the current EV tariff rates (for public) in Delhi, it said. Located in the heart of I P Extension, the charging station, branded ‘PlugNgo’, is enabled with the state-of-the-art central management system.

Depending on the make, an evehicle can be fully charged between 45 and 90 minutes. The charging stations under PlugNgo in Delhi are expected to cater to the charging requirements of 15 to 18 cars per day.

“The tentative cost of running an e-vehicle is between Rs 1.25 to Rs 1.50 per km, depending on the make of the vehicle. A user can save substantially per km on an electric vehicle,” he said.