Delhi's AAP government looks to launch online job portal

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have taken a heavy toll on businesses in the national capital which in turn has reduced jobs in the market.

The AAP government, which has been aggressively reopening markets and industries, is now planning to start an online portal to help people get jobs.

“The portal would in a format of an online link, explaining the step-by-step process of applying for a job. The link will be given to the public by the government. Each applicant can choose the type of employment offered as per the eligibility criteria. This is currently in the planning stage but will formalise soon,” said a government source.

According to the official, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is keeping an eye on the developments.

The platform will be a kind of online job fair where companies will be invited and pick potential employees suited for their needs.

The labour department, headed by labour minister Gopal Rai, and other concerned stakeholders are working on the project.

It is yet to be decided whether a private company will be involved in the process. Since lockdown, a large section of labourers have relocated back to their native states, leaving factories and other small and medium business owners searching for workers.

The AAP government has been trying to provide monetary relief to people in the financially backward section of the society but have lost jobs due to the lockdown.

Many construction workers have received Rs 5,000 for two months as support after they lost the means to earn their livelihood.

Similarly, after demands from the auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw and other such public utility vehicle drivers, the government has decided to provide them financial relief also.