DIAL launches year-long plantation drive at airport to reduce carbon dioxide emissions

NEW DELHI: Intending to control carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions at the airport and its vicinity, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), on Saturday launched a year-long plantation drive under which it plans to plant 6,000 saplings.

An official said that saplings of indigenous variety of trees would be planted around the airport, which could absorb up to approximately 60,000 kg CO2 annually.

“In its persistent effort to promote greenery and enhance the natural beauty in and around Delhi Airport, DIAL will plant a total of 6,000 saplings of indigenous tree varieties. A total of 200 saplings were planted on Saturday near the Hanuman Mandir.

The plantation drive will not only give the travellers a pleasant look but it will also enhance the green cover around it,” said the official. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer (CEO) of DIAL said, “DIAL is the first Airport in the Asia Pacific to be Carbon Neutral.

"We are focused on preserving the pollution-free ecosystem at Delhi Airport. In an endeavour to maintain the green cover, we have started a mega plantation drive to improve air quality and also reduce noise pollution in and around the airport.”

DIAL has been maintaining over 100 acres of dedicated landscape area within the airport.