CM Kejriwal inaugurates 450-bed Covid hospital 

Burari Hospital is now one of the largest Covid facilities in the city 

Health Minister Satyendar Jain at the Burari hospital to take stock of the facilities available for patients | shekhar yadav

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated Burari Hospital, where 450 beds will be available for coronavirus patients. The strength of the newly built facility is 700 beds, however, only 450-beds dedicated to Covid-19 infected persons are available at present.

Around 125 beds are equipped with oxygen supply systems and the strength will be enhanced over the coming days. The CM participated in the opening ceremony of the faciity through video conferencing. Health Minister Satyendar Jain later personally visited the facility as well.

Speaking at the inauguration, Kejriwal said that the new hospital would serve the people of the area and prove to be a huge support in the health infrastructure in the city. “I visited the hospital a few days back to inspect all arrangements that were being made in the hospital. The opening of this hospital will add 450 more beds in the health infrastructure. The two crore people of Delhi along with the central and the state government have attained victory over Corona, but it would not be correct to say that the fight is over,” he said.  

The new hospital has 125 beds with oxygen supply systems | Shekhar yadav

He further said that the falling death ratio and the number of positive cases are the results of hard work of our doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, officials, and whoever is associated with the government to achieve this goal. With 450 beds, the Burari hospital is one of the largest Covid-19 health facilities. The Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital has only 500 beds. The construction of the Burari hospital was completed recently.

About a month ago, Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had visited the hospital to take stock of the arrangements and preparations. “The Delhi government is setting up a new world-class hospital having 700 beds. We are currently installing 450 beds for the treatment of corona patients in view of the prevailing situation. Oxygen facility has been installed on every third bed in this hospital. With this, oxygen will be supplied from the cylinder on 125 beds,” he said. 

New facility to ease pressure 
As the number of coronavirus cases were increasing rapidly, there was a growing demand to open a new facility. The opening of this hospital will take the pressure off the five existing Covid-19 hospitals

