Rajasthan crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress to take fight to all Raj Bhavans

Published: 26th July 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 08:19 AM

Cross mark is seen on the picture of Sachin Pilot in a poster during a protest by Congress party against BJP in Jaipur

Cross mark is seen on the picture of Sachin Pilot in a poster during a protest by Congress party against BJP in Jaipur. (File photo| ANI)

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI : The political crisis in Rajasthan that began as a feud between rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is now turning into a tussle between the Chief Minister and Governor Kalraj Mishra. While Gehlot and his loyalist MLAs continue to mount pressure on the Governor for an assembly session, Mishra has so far not given any indication that he will yield to the pressure.

Angered by an unresponsive Governor, the Congress announced that it would hold protests outside all Raj Bhavans across the country on Monday. "PCCs will hold protests in front of Raj Bhavans across the country against this naked murder of democracy and subverting institutions on Monday, the 27th of July, 2020. Join this mass movement to save our democracy & Constitution," Congress organisational secretary KC Venugopal tweeted.

The party will hold an online campaign, 'Speak up for democracy', on Sunday against what it called the BJP’s constant attempts to topple elected governments and misusing constitutional bodies.

Gehlot, meanwhile, held a string of meetings with his MLAs and cabinet colleagues. In his meeting with the MLAs, Gehlot said if needed he was ready to go to the President to ensure that the "BJP conspiracy" to delay a test of strength does not succeed.

"The BJP conspiracy will not be allowed to succeed. I will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan if needed. If we have to picket Rashtrapati Bhavan or even the Prime Minister's residence we will do so," Gehlot told the MLAs, who raised their hands in support. 

Later, the Rajasthan Cabinet met at Gehlot's residence where a fresh proposal for an Assembly session was drafted. The reworked proposal was sent to Raj Bhavan, which said the focus of the session would be the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis. Gehlot was expected to meet Mishra in the evening. The BJP, on its part, said the state was heading for a "constitutional crisis".

A 12-member team met Mishra and accused the CM of preventing the Governor from carrying out his constitutional duties. "We have asked the Governor that the government’s focus should be on coronavirus," said party chief Satish Poonia. 

Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
