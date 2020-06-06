STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Can't deny treatment to asymptomatic COVID-19 cases but should be discharged within 24 hrs: Delhi CM

In the order, the hospitals have been warned that non-compliance will be viewed seriously and invite legal action without further notice.

Published: 06th June 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: All asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and those having mild symptoms are to be discharged from hospitals within 24 hours of admission, and district surveillance officers should be reported, according to a Delhi government order.

All hospitals have been asked to strictly comply with the directions, officials said.

He also announced that no hospital can deny treatment and testing to a suspected or asymptomatic patient.

"It has come to (our) notice that many asymptomatic and mild symptom cases have been admitted in the hospital facilities," said the order dated June 4.

“If a suspected patient goes to a hospital for treatment because of a shortage of breath or other issues, all hospitals deny admission and tell them to get tested first. How will the person get tested? We are issuing an important directive, under which no suspected patient will be denied admission and treatment by any hospital.

"Whether or not he/she is a Corona patient, their treatment should start immediately, and based on their tests later, they will be shifted to Corona or non-corona wards of the hospitals,” said Kejriwal.

The order, as per the guidelines issued by the government and the Delhi Heath Department earlier, asymptomatic and mild symptoms cases do not require hospitalisation, and are recommended to be either kept under home isolation or sent to  COVID care centres or COVID health centres, if their houses are not suitable for home isolation.

The order had been signed by Delhi Heath Secretary Padmini Singla.

Any mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 patient should be discharged by a hospital within 24 hours, and the area district surveillance officer (DSO) should be informed about it, the order said.

In the order, the hospitals have been warned that non-compliance will be viewed seriously and invite legal action "without further notice".

Kejriwal also blamed some private labs for not following testing protocol and said that action has been taken against them.

But, denied that testing has slowed down and informed that 5,300 samples were received for testing in a single day, although also adding that that testing capacity is limited and that most mild and asymptomatic cases will recover and need not be tested.

"Our system will collapse out if asymptomatic cases also go for testing” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On Friday, Delhi recorded 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases taking the Covid-19 tally in the city beyond the 26,000-mark, as the death toll due to the disease jumped to 708.

Mild and asymptomatic cases will recover, but saving lives in case of serious patients whose oxygen levels have fallen should be our motive.

The move comes in the wake of family members of several COVID-19 patients claiming denial of admission for patients at various hospitals.

He emphasised that the government’s priority is saving lives of critical patients. “Our priority is saving the lives of the people."

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) has shared a reporting format with all the nodal officers of COVID hospitals responsible for sharing information, officials said.

The data fee will also reflect on Delhi Corona App.

The Delhi government had recently launched this app where people can find out in real-time the availability of beds in the city hospitals.

All hospitals have been asked to add details on their daily admissions of positive patients, discharges and changes in bed availability status on a real-time basis on that reporting portal, the order said.

"In addition, it must be noted that if there are any COVID-19 suspect admissions in the hospital facility, they must be kept in a separate ward and, therefore, the number of isolation beds dedicated for COVID patients must not be allocated to suspect patients," the government has ordered.

Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said reports of "shortage of beds" in city hospitals were "misleading".

The highest spike in fresh cases — 1513 — was recorded on June 3. On June 1, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced sealing of Delhi’s borders for a week in the wake of rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

The Delhi government had received over 7.5 lakh suggestions from people on whether the borders should be reopened and health services of hospitals be restricted to the treatment of only Delhiites, according to an official statement Friday evening.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi hospitals COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp