Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, states gear up for next phase of mission unlock

With places of worship, hotels, restaurants, malls and several other public spaces opening on Monday in the next phase of the ‘Unlock’ mission, various states have come up their lists of dos and don’ts for the people.

Premises of religious shrines, restaurants, malls etc. are being cleaned in various states and provisions for adherence to social distancing and other protocols being made.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed respective district administrations and police authorities to make the management of religious shrines aware of the precautionary measures to be taken.

The Kashi Vishwanth and other temples in Varanasi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Kanpur and Lucknow are all geared up to open their door to the devotees, but have appealed to avoid crowding.

As per the guidelines, not more than five persons are allowed to gather at one point of time at religious sites.

Sanitizer, digital thermometer and pulse oximeter would also be made available at all the places of worship.

In Punjab, the guidelines issued on Saturday said no ‘prasad’ or ‘langar’ can be served at places of worship, which will be allowed to remain open between 5 am and 8 pm.

Mall visitors are required to have COVA (Corona Virus Alert) app on their mobile phones.

A token system for entry will be introduced and there will be a provision for the maximum time limit for which a visitor can stay inside a shopping mall.

Not more than 50 per cent of the maximum capacity shall, at any point of time, enter the mall, the guidelines said.

Each shop shall have markers to indicate social distancing while lift shall not be used except in case of a differently-abled person or medical emergency.

Trying out clothes will not be allowed.

Dine-in at restaurants will also remain prohibited. For hotels and other hospitality units, the hotel restaurants will remain closed and food will be served only in the rooms.

In Chhattisgarh, malls continued to be on the list of establishments that would remain shut. Guidelines issued on Saturday said parks, gardens, places of worship and hotels can open.

Only outdoor activities in clubs, sports complexes and stadiums will be permitted. In restaurants, only takeaways will be allowed.

Rajasthan to form panel to decide on religious places

The Rajasthan government said it will form a committee headed by district collectors to take a decision on opening of religious places.

The panel will give its suggestions on social distancing, sanitizing, following which a decision will be taken, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a video conference with representatives of religious leaders.