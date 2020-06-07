STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, states gear up for next phase of mission unlock

Premises of religious shrines, restaurants, malls etc. are being cleaned in various states and provisions for adherence to social distancing and other protocols being made.

Published: 07th June 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

A restaurant worker wearing a protective face mask and shield against the spread of coronavirus waits for customers at L'Opera restaurant in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

With places of worship, hotels, restaurants, malls and several other public spaces opening on Monday in the next phase of the ‘Unlock’ mission, various states have come up their lists of dos and don’ts for the people.

Premises of religious shrines, restaurants, malls etc. are being cleaned in various states and provisions for adherence to social distancing and other protocols being made.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed respective district administrations and police authorities to make the management of religious shrines aware of the precautionary measures to be taken.

The Kashi Vishwanth and other temples in Varanasi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Kanpur and Lucknow are all geared up to open their door to the devotees, but have appealed to avoid crowding.

As per the guidelines, not more than five persons are allowed to gather at one point of time at religious sites.

Sanitizer, digital thermometer and pulse oximeter would also be made available at all the places of worship.

In Punjab, the guidelines issued on Saturday said no ‘prasad’ or ‘langar’ can be served at places of worship, which will be allowed to remain open between 5 am and 8 pm.

Government employees resume working at their office in Srinagar| PTI

Mall visitors are required to have COVA (Corona Virus Alert) app on their mobile phones.

A token system for entry will be introduced and there will be a provision for the maximum time limit for which a visitor can stay inside a shopping mall.

Not more than 50 per cent of the maximum capacity shall, at any point of time, enter the mall, the guidelines said.

Each shop shall have markers to indicate social distancing while lift shall not be used except in case of a differently-abled person or medical emergency.

Trying out clothes will not be allowed.

Dine-in at restaurants will also remain prohibited. For hotels and other hospitality units, the hotel restaurants will remain closed and food will be served only in the rooms.

In Chhattisgarh, malls continued to be on the list of establishments that would remain shut. Guidelines issued on Saturday said parks, gardens, places of worship and hotels can open.

Only outdoor activities in clubs, sports complexes and stadiums will be permitted. In restaurants, only takeaways will be allowed.

Rajasthan to form panel to decide on religious places

The Rajasthan government said it will form a committee headed by district collectors to take a decision on opening of religious places.

The panel will give its suggestions on social distancing, sanitizing, following which a decision will be taken, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a video conference with representatives of religious leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Unlock 1
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp