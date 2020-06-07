COVID-19: Senior citizens should wear medical masks, says WHO

NEW DELHI: Senior citizens and people with health issues should wear a medical mask if maintaining social distance is not possible, according to a new guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The guidance say that all others should wear a three-layer fabric mask — first layer of absorbent cotton, followed by a polypropylene layer for filtration and finally a synthetic layer that is water-resistant to restrict droplets reaching nose and mouth.

“In areas with community transmission, we advise that people aged 60 years or over, or those with underlying conditions, should wear a medical mask in situations where physical distancing is not possible,” it said.

Until now, the WHO has been reluctant in advocating use of face mask by the public.

“In light of evolving evidence, WHO advises that governments should encourage the public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments.

Our updated guidance contains new information on the composition of fabric masks, based on academic research requested by WHO,” it said. However, it emphasised that masks alone will not protect you from Covid-19.

“Masks can also create a false sense of security, leading people to neglect measures such as hand hygiene and physical distancing. Masks are not a replacement for physical distancing, hand hygiene and other public health measures, it added.