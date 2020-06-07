STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

COVID-19: Senior citizens should wear medical masks, says WHO

Masks are not a replacement for physical distancing, hand hygiene and other public health measures, it added.

Published: 07th June 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants, masks, coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Senior citizens and people with health issues should wear a medical mask if maintaining social distance is not possible, according to a new guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The guidance say that all others should wear a three-layer fabric mask — first layer of absorbent cotton, followed by a polypropylene layer for filtration and finally a synthetic layer that is water-resistant to restrict droplets reaching nose and mouth.

“In areas with community transmission, we advise that people aged 60 years or over, or those with underlying conditions, should wear a medical mask in situations where physical distancing is not possible,” it said.

Until now, the WHO has been reluctant in advocating use of face mask by the public.

“In light of evolving evidence, WHO advises that governments should encourage the public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments.

Our updated guidance contains new information on the composition of fabric masks, based on academic research requested by WHO,” it said. However, it emphasised that masks alone will not protect you from Covid-19.

“Masks can also create a false sense of security, leading people to neglect measures such as hand hygiene and physical distancing. Masks are not a replacement for physical distancing, hand hygiene and other public health measures, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid 19 coronavirus WHO covid 19 masks
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp