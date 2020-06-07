Delhi riots: Charge sheet filed in murder case of 27-year-old man shot dead by mob 

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet in the murder case of Rahul Solanki, a 27-year-old who was shot dead by a mob in February during the North East riots.

Over the past week, Delhi Police has filed five charge sheets in various cases related to the riots, which claimed the lives of 58 people and left more than 200 injured.

Rahul Solanki had gone out to get groceries on February 24 near Shiv Vihar area, but on his way back home was killed in the communal riots. “During the investigation, it has been established that the deceased Rahul Solanki had gone to a shop in the locality but on his way back, was shot dead.

The family members of the deceased took him to G.T.B. Hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead’,” said police. The police added that although several CCTV cameras were destroyed by the rampaging mob, some CCTV footage from the cameras that survived were obtained. Eyewitness’ accounts were recorded and mobile data was analysed as well.

On the basis of CCTV footage, oral and other technical evidence including Call Detail Records (CDR), some of the accused were identified and seven were arrested. Efforts are on to identify more accused persons. During the riots, large scale arson of houses and shops were also reported from the area.