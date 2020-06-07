INTERVIEW | Domestic tourism will revive sector post lockdown: Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel

Ritwika Mitra By

Encouraging domestic travelling will be the key to reviving tourism sector, said Minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel, in an interview to Ritwika Mitra.

What is the level of preparedness of the Ministry of Tourism to open hotels, restaurants and accommodation units after the Centre approved opening of hotels, restaurants from June 8?

Safety and hygiene will be the priorities for travellers who will travel to a destination only if they are assured that the place they are visiting, eating and staying at is virusfree.

The ministry has used this lockdown period to draft new protocols for hotels and other accommodation units, including convention centres and exhibition spaces.

Protocols have been drafted based on consultation with stakeholders and state governments, and we have received feedback from various sectors.

What will be the new protocols that would be followed in order to provide safety to occupants?

The new protocol aims to minimise contact between staff and guests at hotels keeping government’s guidelines of maintaining social distancing at all times in mind.

It also aims to make the traceability of guests easier, in case such a situation arises.

The protocols for travel agents, tour operators, tourist transport operators, tourist facilitators/ guides have been prepared with a primary focus on identifying and mitigating risks for the service provider.

Is the ministry planning to conduct an assessment of the estimated job loss and revenue loss that the hospitality and tourism industries have suffered amid the pandemic?

Our focus is on rebooting the tourism economy by reviving demand. Efforts will be put to promote domestic tourism through the campaigns of Dekho Apna Desh and Incredible India.

We are making efforts to engage with our stakeholders and citizens of our country to sustain their interest in travelling within the country once travel restrictions are lifted.

In line with the Atmanirbhar call given by the Prime Minister, thrust should be given for holidays in rural India.

What will be the primary responsibilities of the National Tourism Task Force?

The Ministry of Tourism has set up a task force comprising its officials, at the Central level, regional level and representatives of the state tourism departments to address the issues being brought forward on a real time basis.

This task force will help in assessing the needs of the tourism sector at national and regional level. I am sure that the task force will come out with effective recommendations for the revival of tourism sector.

The tourism and hospitality industries had expressed their disappointment on the stimulus packages announced by the Centre. What do you have to say on this?

We should understand that demand has collapsed across the world due to this pandemic. The travel industry will be revived when people are no longer afraid of the pandemic and has sufficient money to travel.

Tourism is a function of several factors. This is where we should see the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for special economic and comprehensive package of Rs 20 lakh crore - equivalent to 10 per cent of India’s GDP on May 12.

The overall stimulus given to economy by this special economic and comprehensive package will have a positive impact on tourism industry.

How do you think international and domestic tourism will change in the aftermath of Covid-19?

We are heading towards a ‘new normal’. Many business models including that for tourism have to be re-written. In future, tourism will totally change.

We believe domestic travel will be to beat down the ‘lockdown fatigues’, as short travel is believed to be the antidote to ‘stress’.

Travel in the coming days will have facets of responsible consumption and tourism.