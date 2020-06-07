‘Keen on good ties with India but won’t give up an inch’: China on border tensions

NEW DELHI: China will not give up even an inch of territory but is keen on good ties with India, a Communist Party of China (CPC) mouthpiece said in an article.

The article, published in the Global Times, also warns New Delhi against being fooled by Washington. This is the second time that the Chinese mouthpiece has warned India against the US.

Earlier, it had warned New Delhi against siding with Washington in the New Cold War between the West and China.

“China does not want to fall foul of India. Goodneighbourly relations have been China’s basic national policy over the past decades, and China firmly adheres to a peaceful resolution of border disputes. We have no reason to make India our enemy,” the article said and added that Beijing would not be at a disadvantage in any India-China military operation.

Saying that Washington was only serving its strategic interests in the region, the article warned New Delhi against being fooled by the US.

“Washington is keen on placing a wedge between countries and drawing countries to its own side. But this serves the US’ strategic pressure on China, instead of other countries’ geopolitical interests. Washington looks forward to the China-India dispute in order to gain from it.

"The US supports India every time China and India have conflicts to encourage New Delhi’s confrontation against Beijing and to hype new border disputes,” it said.