Amit Shah virtual rally to sound poll bugle

NEW DELHI /PATNA: Kicking off the BJP’s campaign for state assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the people of Bihar via video-conference on Sunday.

The saffron party is pulling out all the stops to make the virtual rally a success, with leaders saying arrangements have been made at most of the over 72,000 booths in the state for BJP workers and the masses to hear Shah’s address.

State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said the party has set a target of roping in “at least one lakh people across 243 assembly segments” for the event, besides those who may listen to the speech on Facebook Live. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, however, tore into the BJP for focusing on polls at a time when the state is grappling with the ‘crisis of the century’.

Electioneering amidst the coronavirus crisis was nothing but “political vulturism”, he alleged, and added that the saffron party was only interested in electoral victory at the cost of human lives.

He also accused the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of meting out “step-motherly” treatment to migrant labourers who had returned to their villages and promised to make it his poll plank.

