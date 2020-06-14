STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandigarh Diary: PGIMER retains second rank among medical colleges in NIRF rankings

All the long-route buses of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will soon have a panic button and a live-tracking system for the safety and security of passengers.

Soon, panic button in all long-route CTU buses 

Already installed in 40 local buses, the panic button and tracking system will now be installed in the remaining 173 buses plying on long routes.

The transport department of the Chandigarh administration has invited online tenders for the supply and installation of the automatic vehicle location system (AVLS) along with a panic button. It has also invited tenders for the supply and installation of ultrasonic fuel sensor devices in all 213 buses.

Zirakpur flyover set for makeover 

The area underneath the Zirakpur flyover on the Chandigarh-Delhi highway is all set for a makeover as ornamental plants, benches and decorative lights will be installed to enhance its looks with a budget of Rs 2.15 crore.

Tenders in this regard will be shortly received by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). In 2017, the district administration started the beautification project but due to lack of funds, it could not be completed.

Last year, a few artists had even volunteered to make graffiti on the pillars of the flyover, but these were defaced. Besides the beautification, this move will also help in better utilisation of the area alongside the Chandigarh-Delhi highway. At present, stray animals, dumped waste material and sewage are a common sight in the area.

Carry self-declaration document for entry 

Anyone entering Chandigarh from outside by road, train and air, except those from neighbouring cities of Mohali and Panchkula, will have to carry a self-declaration document, which can be downloaded from the Chandigarh administration’s website.

It will help the administration keep track of the travel history of the resident. Officials, however, clarified that it is not a permit but simply a travel information document for official record.

Government, PSU, private employees coming to attend their offices will be allowed entry on showing their identity cards. Also, no long-route inter-state buses will ply from and to Chandigarh.

PGIMER retains second rank among med colleges 

For the third year in a row in the annual rankings for higher educational institutions (HEIs), the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh has retained its position as the second-best medical college in the country after AIIMS-Delhi. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) covers 10 categories.

The University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) in Panjab University has been ranked second among 334 pharmacy institutions in India for pharmacy studies. after Jamia Hamdard in New Delhi and the NIPER at Mohali is ranked third. 

