COVID-19: Over 88% traders want Delhi markets closed due to rising cases, shows CAIT survey

NEW DELHI: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) conducted a survey among traders in which almost 88 per cent respondents said that markets should remain closed looking at the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

CAIT also requested to meet Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal regarding the problems faced by city traders since the opening of the markets after almost two months of coronavirus triggered lockdown. “The CAIT had sought the opinion of Delhi Trade Associations through an online survey as to whether or not Delhi markets are in a position to remain open in the wake of the rapid increase in Corona cases,” said CAIT, secretary-general, Praveen Khandelwal.

Responding to five different questions asked in the survey, 88.1 percent said that they were in favour of the closure of markets. Similarly, 92.7 per cent respondents said that the medical facilities in Delhi were insufficient to tackle the pandemic. “CAIT is of the view that the current situation of Corona in the national capital is very alarming.

The closure of markets is a big and important issue and as such, a consultation is needed with the government to join hands for effectively combating Covid-19,” the traders’ body said in a statement. Earlier this month relaxations were announced by the government to allow markets to be fully functional and shops to open for business taking utmost precautions.

After getting the results of the survey, the traders’ body wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Harshvardhan and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sharing concerns of Delhi traders and has sought time for a meeting to apprise them about the seriousness of the issue while urging for their immediate intervention.