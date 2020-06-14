Delhi residents rush to Punjab for coronavirus treatment as healthcare situation grim in capital

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: With the Covid situation turning from bad to worse in Delhi, many from the national Capital have been rushing to Punjab for testing and treatment, a development that has put the health authorities in a catch-22 situation.

According to sources, in last one month atleast 97 Covid-19 positive cases have come to the notice of the state health department in which residents from the national capital went to different parts Punjab and got themselves admitted in hospitals for treatment.

“Delhiites are approaching their relatives, friends in Punjab to find accommodation on rent so that they are get treated here,” said a senior official adding that three residents of Delhi have been admitted to Rajindra hospital in Patiala after they tested positive for Covid-19, while one positive patient from the national capital came to Mohali.

Confirming this development, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said, “It has come to the notice of the department that in many cases in the recent past the people from Delhi came for tests and treatment of coronavirus.”

Slamming the Kejriwal led AAP Government in Delhi, Sidhu said, “These people were denied treatment and that is why they are coming to Punjab for treatment.

"The AAP government is Delhi has shied away from its responsibility and duty, thus their tall claims about their Mohalla clinics and hospitals have fallen flat.”

Sidhu said, “We are giving them proper treatment and they are being taken care off.”