STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi residents rush to Punjab for coronavirus treatment as healthcare situation grim in capital

With  the Covid situation turning from bad to worse in Delhi, many from the national Capital have been rushing to Punjab for testing and treatment

Published: 14th June 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Medical workers in PPE gear interacting with visitors outside the Covid-19 ward at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital LNJP on June 12 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

CHANDIGARH: With  the Covid situation turning from bad to worse in Delhi, many from the national Capital have been rushing to Punjab for testing and treatment, a development that has put the health authorities in a catch-22 situation.

According to sources, in last one month atleast 97 Covid-19 positive cases have come to the notice of the state health department in which residents from the national capital went to different parts Punjab and got themselves admitted in hospitals for treatment.

“Delhiites are approaching their relatives, friends in Punjab to find accommodation on rent so that they are get treated here,” said a senior official adding that three residents of Delhi have been admitted to Rajindra hospital in Patiala after they tested positive for Covid-19, while one positive patient from the national capital came to Mohali.

Confirming this development, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said, “It has come to the notice of the department that in many cases in the recent past the people from Delhi came for tests and treatment of coronavirus.”

Slamming the Kejriwal led AAP Government in Delhi, Sidhu said, “These people were denied treatment and that is why they are coming to Punjab for treatment.

"The AAP government is Delhi has shied away from its responsibility and duty, thus their tall claims about their Mohalla clinics and hospitals have fallen flat.”

Sidhu said, “We are giving them proper treatment and they are being taken care off.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus cases Punjab healthcare covid 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp