Islamic seminaries divided over sanitiser use

LUCKNOW: Amid the raging debate over use of alcohol-based sanitisers to clean mosques and keep coronavirus at bay, Islamic seminaries seem to be divided over the issue.

While a Bareilly-based cleric associated with Ala Hazrat Dargah issued a fatwa against the use of alcohol-based sanitiser to clean the mosques, Deoband-based prominent Islamic seminary Darul Uloom found no harm in its use.

However, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by government are clear in this regard which state that alcohol-based hand sanitisers to be used besides other norms.

As per sources, Nashtar Farooqi, Mufti Markazi Darul Ifta, Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat, Bareilly, has come out against the use of alcohol-based sanitisers as he claimed that alcohol content was ‘haraam’ (prohibited) in Islam and Muslims should avoid it.

Muslims should not bring it or use it inside mosques as it was ‘napaak’ (impure). Markazi Darul Ifta is a department of the Islamic seminary which issues fatwa.

Significantly, clerics of Saharanpur-based Deoband Darul Uloom, the biggest Islamic seminary in Asia, have come out in support of the use of alcohol-based sanitisers during these unprecedented times.

“It is an unprecedented situation when the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the entire world in its grip. The use of alcohol-based sanitisers during such unprecedented situation was logical as it would help save lives,” said seminary’s spokesperson Ashraf Usmani while taking to media persons.

‘Wrong interpretation of Islam more dangerous’

Former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi spoke up in favour of using sanitisers. “Scientifically speaking, alcohol-based hand sanitiser is a good deterrent against any germ or virus. Such wrong interpretation of Islam was more dangerous than any virus,” said Rizvi.