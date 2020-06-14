STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Islamic seminaries divided over sanitiser use

However, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by government are clear in this regard which state that alcohol-based hand sanitisers to be used besides other norms.

Published: 14th June 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Use of alcohol-based sanitisers have divided Muslim clerics

LUCKNOW: Amid the raging debate over use of alcohol-based sanitisers to clean mosques and keep coronavirus at bay, Islamic seminaries seem to be divided over the issue.

While a Bareilly-based cleric associated with Ala Hazrat Dargah issued a fatwa against the use of alcohol-based sanitiser to clean the mosques, Deoband-based prominent Islamic seminary Darul Uloom found no harm in its use.

However, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by government are clear in this regard which state that alcohol-based hand sanitisers to be used besides other norms.

As per sources, Nashtar Farooqi, Mufti Markazi Darul Ifta, Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat, Bareilly, has come out against the use of alcohol-based sanitisers as he claimed that alcohol content was ‘haraam’ (prohibited) in Islam and Muslims should avoid it.

Muslims should not bring it or use it inside mosques as it was ‘napaak’ (impure). Markazi Darul Ifta is a department of the Islamic seminary which issues fatwa. 

Significantly, clerics of Saharanpur-based Deoband Darul Uloom, the biggest Islamic seminary in Asia, have come out in support of the use of alcohol-based sanitisers during these unprecedented times.

“It is an unprecedented situation when the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the entire world in its grip. The use of alcohol-based sanitisers during such unprecedented situation was logical as it would help save lives,” said seminary’s spokesperson Ashraf Usmani while taking to media persons.

‘Wrong interpretation of Islam more dangerous’ 

Former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi spoke up in favour of using sanitisers. “Scientifically speaking, alcohol-based hand sanitiser is a good deterrent against any germ or virus. Such wrong interpretation of Islam was more dangerous than any virus,” said Rizvi.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sanitisers COVID 19
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp