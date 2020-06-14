STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

LAC standoff: India, China disengaging in phases, says Army chief Naravane

While there have been reports of minor disengagement of troops from the Galwan Valley and Hot Spring areas, there has been no change in the standoff at Finger4 of the Pangong lake.

Published: 14th June 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane addressing the Army Day annual press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (File photo| EPS)

DEHRADUN: In the first public statement after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in eastern Ladakh last month following which the Chinese army has occupied areas near the Pangong lake, Army Chief General M M Naravane said on Saturday that the situation was under control and both the sides were “disengaging” in a phased manner.

“Both sides are disengaging in a phased manner. We have started from the north, the area of the Galwan River. A lot of disengagement has happened. We have had a fruitful dialogue with the Chinese, it will continue and by and by the situation will improve,” Gen Naravane said after reviewing the passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy. 

“It started with corps commander level talks on the sixth of this month which has been followed up by a number of meetings at the local level between commanders of equivalent ranks and as a result of this lot disengagement has taken place,” the Army chief said.He expressed the hope that all differences would get resolved.

“We are hopeful that through this continued dialogue, all perceived differences that we have will be set to rest.”His comments underline the fact that a complete resolution of the Ladakh situation will be long drawn and that only some progress has been made so far. 

While there have been reports of minor disengagement of troops from the Galwan Valley and Hot Spring areas, there has been no change in the standoff at Finger 4 of the Pangong lake.

Indian and Chinese soldiers are in a standoff position since May 5-6 night when the soldiers clashed between Finger 4 and Finger 5 on the northern flank of the lake. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India China border tensions LAC standoff India China relations India China ties
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp