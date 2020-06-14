LAC standoff: India, China disengaging in phases, says Army chief Naravane

Vineet Upadhyay and Mayank Singh By

DEHRADUN: In the first public statement after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in eastern Ladakh last month following which the Chinese army has occupied areas near the Pangong lake, Army Chief General M M Naravane said on Saturday that the situation was under control and both the sides were “disengaging” in a phased manner.

“Both sides are disengaging in a phased manner. We have started from the north, the area of the Galwan River. A lot of disengagement has happened. We have had a fruitful dialogue with the Chinese, it will continue and by and by the situation will improve,” Gen Naravane said after reviewing the passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy.

“It started with corps commander level talks on the sixth of this month which has been followed up by a number of meetings at the local level between commanders of equivalent ranks and as a result of this lot disengagement has taken place,” the Army chief said.He expressed the hope that all differences would get resolved.

“We are hopeful that through this continued dialogue, all perceived differences that we have will be set to rest.”His comments underline the fact that a complete resolution of the Ladakh situation will be long drawn and that only some progress has been made so far.

While there have been reports of minor disengagement of troops from the Galwan Valley and Hot Spring areas, there has been no change in the standoff at Finger 4 of the Pangong lake.

Indian and Chinese soldiers are in a standoff position since May 5-6 night when the soldiers clashed between Finger 4 and Finger 5 on the northern flank of the lake.