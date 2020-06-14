New Jammu and Kasmhir media policy faces flak from parties

Fayaz Wani By

SRINAGAR: The new media policy unveiled by Jammu and Kashmir government amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has come under sharp criticism with political parties terming it as a major attempt to curb freedom of press and describing it as “Colonial-era censorship” and demanded its rollback.

National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said the new media policy obliquely stifles media’s right to ask tough questions and highlight lacunae in the working of the administration.

“The policy seems to be a remnant of colonial era censorship. It was that colonial experience of the founding fathers of the country that made them realize the crucial significance of the freedom of press,” he said.

The “Media Policy-2020” was unveiled by J&K Directorate of Information and Publication Relations (DIPR) on June 2 to examine content of print, electronic and other forms of media for “fake news, plagiarism and unethical or anti-national activities.”

As per 50-page new media policy, any individual or group indulging in fake news, unethical or anti-national activities or plagiarism shall be de-empanelled besides being proceeded against under the law.

It also states that a background check of newspaper publishers, editors and key staff members has been made mandatory before empanelling them for government advertisements.

It has also made security clearance of a journalist mandatory before awarding him/her accreditation.

PDP leader and former journalist Suhail Bukhari said the new media policy is a step towards demolishing democratic institutions and killing free voices with absolute immunity.