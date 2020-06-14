STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

New Jammu and Kasmhir media policy faces flak from parties

National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said the new media policy obliquely stifles media’s right to ask tough questions and highlight lacunae in the working of the administration.

Published: 14th June 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri men shout freedom slogans during a protest against New Delhi's tightened grip on the disputed region, after Friday prayers on the outskirts of Srinagar.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

SRINAGAR: The new media policy unveiled by Jammu and Kashmir government amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has come under sharp criticism with political parties terming it as a major attempt to curb freedom of press and describing it as “Colonial-era censorship” and demanded its rollback.

National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said the new media policy obliquely stifles media’s right to ask tough questions and highlight lacunae in the working of the administration.

“The policy seems to be a remnant of colonial era censorship. It was that colonial experience of the founding fathers of the country that made them realize the crucial significance of the freedom of press,” he said.

The “Media Policy-2020” was unveiled by J&K Directorate of Information and Publication Relations (DIPR) on June 2 to examine content of print, electronic and other forms of media for “fake news, plagiarism and unethical or anti-national activities.”

As per 50-page new media policy, any individual or group indulging in fake news, unethical or anti-national activities or plagiarism shall be de-empanelled besides being proceeded against under the law.

It also states that a background check of newspaper publishers, editors and key staff members has been made mandatory before empanelling them for government advertisements.

It has also made security clearance of a journalist mandatory before awarding him/her accreditation.

PDP leader and former journalist Suhail Bukhari  said the new media policy is a step towards demolishing democratic institutions and killing free voices with absolute immunity.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kashmir media policy
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp