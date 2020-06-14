STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19

An Indian Council of Medical Research official said the clinical criteria for identifying the disease had been expanded after many Covid-19 patients reported atypical symptoms. 

Published: 14th June 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid 19 test, positive

Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Loss of smell and taste, diarrhea and muscle pain are among the Covid-19 symptoms people should watch out for even as the Centre on Saturday recommended against the use of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for severely sick patients.

Releasing the revised clinical management protocol for Covid 19 patients in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said loss of smell (anosmia) or loss of taste (ageusia) preceding the onset of respiratory symptoms could be one of the signs of the disease.

An Indian Council of Medical Research official said the clinical criteria for identifying the disease had been expanded after many Covid-19 patients reported atypical symptoms. 

“These symptoms could soon reflect in our testing protocol, which will be further amended,” he said of the revised clinical management protocol.

Other than the most common signs such as fever, cough and breathing trouble, muscle pain, mucous formation in throat, clogged nasal cavity, sore throat, diarrhoea and loss of taste and smell have been included among the symptoms. People over 60 and those with non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiac disease, chronic lung disease, cerebro-vascular disease, chronic kidney disease, immune-suppression and cancer are among the high risk category, the Ministry said.

The fresh advisory has also dropped antibiotioc azithromycine to be prescribed along with HCQ for serious Covid-19 patients. The new guidelines admitted that HCQ may not be helping in reducing mortality in very sick patients.

Earlier, this drug was specifically recommended for Covid-19 patients in ICU.“This drug has demonstrated in vitro activity against SARS-CoV-2 and was shown to be clinically beneficial in several small single center studies though with significant limitations,” the new advisory said. 

An ICMR official who helped frame the guidelines said the recommendation for azithromycine along with HCQ was dropped as there was increasing evidence that the combination raised cardiac toxicity.

Importantly, the guidelines also allow the off-label usage of the Ebola drug remdesivir, immune-suppressive drug tocilizumab and convalescent plasma for moderately sick patients on compassionate grounds.

Remdesivir is likely to be available in India in a couple of weeks. The advisory said the drug can be used for patients with moderate disease but said the intravenous medicine cannot be given to those with severe kidney disease, pregnant or breastfeeding women and children under 12.

Another drug mentioned in the advisory is tocilizumab, which is already being given to patients. It has been formalised under the new protocol.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus symptoms COVID 19 Loss of taste
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp