Producing music in tandem: Artiste duo Bharatt-Saurabh release their new song 'Saari Raat'

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Multi-talented artiste duo Bharatt-Saurabh is out with their new ‘tropical love song’, Saari Raat.

The peppy number combines R&B with a pop of urban Punjabi beats, and tells the story of profound love and elation. This is their first single with VYRL Originals.

“We had an amazing experience with Dipakk Srivastava (director) as we shared the same vision on how the song should look... a beautiful love journey across a scenic landscape. Along with his cinematic approach, he was very particular on the right balance of emotions, adventure and joy,” says Bharatt.

Incidentally, Bharatt, a postgraduate in economics and Saurabh, a software engineer, dabbled in the corporate sector for a some time till they realised music was their true calling.

In 2015, they came up with their first song on their YouTube Channel, Tum Jo Mile, which instantly became viral – it has over 22 million views now.

In 2019, they won India’s first YouTube Artiste Next Up, after which VYRL Originals signed them on as exclusive artists. Now, they are working as music composers and artistes on VYRL Originals’ other projects.

Excerpts:

How did the two of you come together?

Saurabh: We were neighbours, in the same school, but only in college we started jamming/composing on every weekend. He had his guitar and I had my keyboard. So it was a fun ride. We were both academically good in our own fields and got good placements in college.

But we never were serious about taking up music as a profession, till we worked for a few months in corporate and realised this wasn’t our passion.

Belonging to non-musical families, our parents were a little apprehensive in the beginning but still supported us while we were in Mumbai, and we are thankful to them for believing in us.



How has been your professional journey so far?

Bharatt: We started off with making theme tracks for characters in TV shows, then jumped into mainstream background scoring and jingles for commercials. While doing this we realised making independent/original songs is our true passion. So, we kept growing as artistes with our YouTube channel, and are so happy to finally become a signed artiste duo with VYRL Originals.



In these times of social distancing, how are you managing your work?

Saurabh: Social distancing isn’t an issue for us. As music producers, we anyways happily confine ourselves in the studio making music for hours. Plus, thanks to technology, social interaction/music related exchanges with people/artists have all gone digital.



When you work together, whose writ prevails?

Bharatt: Saurabh and I have grown a long way to be self-sufficient producer/writer and singers, and we share the same musical style and complement each other’s art.

So if he has written a hook, I will write verse for a variation and vice versa. If he has made a rough beat, I will improvise upon it by putting a drop for example. We never restrict ourselves to any particular section and allow a healthy flow of ideas in writing/singing and production.