STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Tougher anti-rape law led to lower conviction, says study

According to the study published by the Indian Law Review Journal, researchers examined 1,635 rape judgments from trial courts of Delhi pronounced between 2013 and 2018. 

Published: 14th June 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

NEW DELHI:  The rape law that was amended in 2013 to make it more stringent has resulted in lower conviction in sexual harassment cases, a study has found. 

According to the study published by the Indian Law Review Journal, researchers examined 1,635 rape judgments from trial courts of Delhi pronounced between 2013 and 2018. 

Of these, 726 cases were adjudicated under the old law, of which 16.11% resulted in conviction. Under the amended law 909 cases were adjudicated but only 5.72% of them resulted in conviction. 

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act was passed in March 2013 following a nation-wide outrage over the Nirbhaya gangrape.

Preeti P. Dash, who conducted the study during her LLM at Harvard Law School, said: “In the years following the gangrape in December 2012, we see increasingly punitive activity in the legal space, where the state has repeatedly sought to increase the quantum of punishment for sexual violence.”

Dash said “the public also tends to believe that such measures will help prevent crimes against women. However, research indicates that this is not the case. In fact, such punitive moves have unintended harmful consequences, such as a reduced rate of conviction.”

The study said removing judicial discretion for punishment for rape combined in a grim fashion with the patriarchal nature of courts and legal structures result in a reduced rate of conviction in cases of rape. Many judges, it said, felt the cases not “serious rapes.” 

“In a system where the reporting of peno-vaginal penetrative rapes is low and where the police often refuse to register rape cases, it is unlikely that cases of non-peno vaginal rapes would be treated with the same urgency and importance as peno-vaginal rape,” the study said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rape cases rape rape laws rape law 2013
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp