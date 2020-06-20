STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

LG Anil Baijal takes back order on institutional quarantine

Sisodia said the meeting also decided that a maximum of 60 per cent beds of private hospitals will be used for COVID-19 patients.

Published: 20th June 2020 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday withdrew his order mandating compulsory quarantine for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi after staunch opposition from the state government. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had opposed the move, saying that its workforce was already stretched in the city. On Saturday morning, it asked the L-G to reconsider his decision during a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority. 

According to the AAP government, if home isolation was completely ended, then Delhi would need around 1 lakh beds by the end of June. Earlier, the same number of beds was estimated to be needed at the end of July when there will be more than five lakh cases.

“There are more than 10,000 people under home isolation currently and there are only 6,000 beds at quarantine centers, so where are we going to accommodate all the people?” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. 

After another meeting in the evening, the L-G withdrew the order making the quarantine optional. “Only those Covid positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation,” the L-G tweeted. The Delhi government has set up a SOP for home isolation.

“All the L-G’s fears were resolved in the SDMA meeting and now the system of home isolation will continue. We thank him for this,” Sisodia tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kejriwal Governor Anil Baijal delhi Manish Sisodia
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp