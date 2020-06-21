STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Lack of jobs in Delhi push more into crime

Delhi is witnessing at least two or three such cases in each district.

NEW DELHI: Rampant unemployment among the masses due to sackings related to the Covid induced lockdown has made Delhi a breeding ground for budding criminals. A lack of jobs and employment opportunities in the national capital has left many to resort to committing petty crimes. 

Sumit, former manager of Dilicious Box Restuarant in Jamrudhpur, Nishant, manager of a restaurant in Connaught Place and Sushant, a former salesman at a hardware store all had no previous criminal records but the lockdown left them without jobs and pushed them to the world of crime. 

The three resorted to snatching and stealing phones and chains off unsuspecting individuals. They recently robbed a food-delivery boy by threatening him with a knife. In the south-east district, a similar incident took place as a 21-year-old pass out from DPS Faridabad took to stealing to earn a living amid the lockdown. He associated with other robbers and started looting cylinders and even robbed a car. 

Delhi is witnessing at least two or three such cases in each district. “Due to unemployment and lack of money to sustain their and their family’s livelihood, many have taken to committing crime… In my district, we have witnessed several cases where the accused is well educated and has no previous criminal history. Most of them when caught, said that they were devoid of money, food or a job,” said South-East District  DCP RP Meena.

