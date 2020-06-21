STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Government may scrap CBSE exams, defer NEET, JEE

It had also said that the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will be held in July 18-23 and the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test on July 26.

Published: 21st June 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

This comes in the wake of severe demands for cancellation of examination from the students fraternity, who have flooded social media with their demands.

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI:  Amid growing clamour that the remaining Central Board of Secondary Education examinations be cancelled and dates for crucial competitive tests for engineering and medical colleges across the country be postponed, the Union Human Resources Development Ministry is having a rethink and may announce the cancellation of the CBSE examinations early next week.The ministry had announced last month that the remaining CBSE Class X and XII board examinations will be held between July 1 and 15. It had also said that the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will be held in July 18-23 and the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test on July 26.

Sources in the ministry told the newspaper that after internal discussions, consultations have started with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Health Ministry on the manner and dates for these examinations again.“Many states are not in favour of conducting the CBSE examinations at all and have suggested that marking in the remaining papers be done on the basis of averaging of other papers and internal assessment done in schools earlier as calling students to examination centres amid rising number of Covid-19 cases can be very risky,” an official said.

“In such a scenario, the ministry too feels that the board examinations be cancelled and a final decision is likely to be announced by Monday,” he added.Officials also said Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to discuss these issues and another meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is planned on Saturday evening.Maharashtra, Delhi and Odisha have earlier asked the Centre to consider cancelling the CBSE examinations and the Supreme Court, too, had asked the CBSE to take a decision in this regard by next week.

Officials conceded that while cancelling the board examinations was a viable option seeing the pandemic situation in the country, the National Testing Agency, the authority that conducts the NEET and JEE (Main) examinations, has not been able to decide on the entrance tests.“Considering that these tests are extremely important for lakhs of students looking for careers in medicine and engineering, not holding the examinations is not an option. But the question is how to hold the exams while ensuring minimum risk to the candidates and teachers,” another official said.

A proposal that has emerged is that the NEET be conducted in both online and offline modes in a staggered manner so that crowding is avoided at examination centres. “Nothing, however, is final yet and will be decided only over the next few days,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CSBE Exam COVID lockdown
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp