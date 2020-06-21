STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manipur’s titular king in Rajya Sabha, feels he can serve people

Manipur’s titular king Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba felt he finally got power that will help him serve his people.

Published: 21st June 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 10:17 AM

Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba with his wife (Photo | EPS)

GUWAHATI: Manipur’s titular king Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba felt he finally got power that will help him serve his people. “I have been the titular king of Manipur for 25 years but I had no power. Now that I have become an MP by God’s grace, I feel it will help me greatly to serve my people. I always wanted to do something for them,” Sanajaoba told this newspaper on Saturday.

On a day that saw a high voltage drama surrounding Rajya Sabha election to the state’s lone seat on Friday, Sanajaoba (48) of the BJP edged past T Mangi Babu of the Congress by four votes.

The Kingdom of Manipur or “Kangleipak Kingdom” was a princely state that was merged with the Indian Union in 1949. From 1949 to 1971, the royal family received a “privy purse” of Rs 3 lakh per annum. Subsequently, the system was abolished. “All these 25 years that I have been the titular king, I couldn’t do any work for my people. So, when the BJP approached me with a ticket, I couldn’t reject the offer,” Sanajaoba said.

The king had contested the election braving protests from civil society organisations which felt the king was stooping too low for an ordinary position. Some wanted him to abdicate the throne. He defended his decision. “Kingship is customary and I inherited it. People were divided on the issue of my contesting the election. Some wanted that I retain kingship. Some were opposed to my candidature. I feel very proud of my history.”

