STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Position with regard to Galwan Valley area has been historically clear: India

Rejecting Zhao’s allegations, Srivastava said Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the LAC in all sectors, including Galwan Valley.

Published: 21st June 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria at the passing out parade in Hyderabad on Saturday

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria at the passing out parade in Hyderabad on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan

NEW DELHI:  India on Saturday issued a point-by-point rebuttal to the Chinese claim made earlier in the day on the Galwan Valley, rejecting allegations that it was the Indian side that triggered the violent face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on June 15.“The position with regard to the Galwan Valley area has been historically clear. Attempts by the Chinese side to now advance exaggerated and untenable claims with regard to Line of Actual Control (LAC) there are not acceptable. They are not in accordance with China’s own position in the past,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

In a series of tweets in the morning, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian had claimed that the Galwan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the LAC in the Western section of the Sino-Indian boundary. “For many years, the Chinese border troops have been patrolling and on duty in this region,” he claimed.Zhao accused Indian troops of unilaterally and continuously built roads, bridges and other facilities at the LAC in Galwan Valley. “China lodged representations and protests on multiple occasions but India went even further to cross the LAC and made provocations,” he argued. 

‘India has never undertaken any actions across LAC’

Rejecting Zhao’s allegations, Srivastava said Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the LAC in all sectors, including Galwan Valley.

“The Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC. In fact, they have been patrolling this area for a long time without any incident. All infrastructure built by the Indian side is naturally on its own side of the LAC,” he underscored. 

“On May 6, Indian border troops crossed LAC, trespassed into China’s territory, built fortification & barricades, which impeded the patrol of Chinese border troops. They deliberately made provocations in an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo of control and management,” Zhao had claimed.

Srivastava also dismissed Zhao’s allegations that the Indian side was unilaterally trying to alter status quo and said the Chinese side had transgressed the LAC. “We do not accept the contention that India was unilaterally changing the status quo. On the contrary, we were maintaining it. Subsequently in May, the Chinese side attempted to transgress the LAC in other areas of the Western Sector of the India-China border areas. These attempts were invariably met with an appropriate response from us,” he said.

Zhao’s accusations that the Indian troops had violated the June 6 commander-level agreement and attacked Chinese soldiers, was also rebutted, with the spokesperson pointing out that the Chinese side had departed from these understandings in respect of the LAC in the Galwan Valley area and sought to erect structures just across the LAC. When this attempt was foiled, Chinese troops took to violence on June 15. Srivastava reiterated that MEA, in a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart had conveyed New Delhi’s protest in the strongest terms.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Galwan valley Galwan valley clash Ladakh standoff
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp