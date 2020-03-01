A jugalbandi to promote and preserve Urdu

Express Features By

This Monday, get ready for an impressive fusion of Indian and Russian music infused by various percussion instruments.



The stage is set for a jugalbandi of sorts between stalwarts Nabeel Khan on the sarangi, accompanied Denis Kucherov on tabla.



Their performance marks Dakhni-Gauhare- Urdu, the celebration of Urdu through the routes of Deccan or Dakkhan.

Dakhni aims to preserve and spread the language. Khan belongs to an illustrious family of musicians. As the winner of the Best Teenage Instrumentalist award from the Indian Embassy at Hague and France.



He is the son of eminent Sarangi player Ustad Nasir Khan and the grandson of the legendary Padma Bhushan Ustad Sabri Khan Sahab of the Rampur Muradabad Sania Gharana. He began learning sarangi at an early age from his father, and later also became a disciple of his uncle Ustad Kamal Sabri.

Over the last decade, he has had many stage performances, in India and in Norway, Italy, Denmark, Finland and Russia as well.



Well-versed with different genres of music from Indian to Turkish to Spanish to Arabic, Kucherov is one of the finest Indian traditional music percussionists in Europe and Russia. A soloist of the Hermitage Classic Orchestra, he has earlier accompanied Grammy Award winner Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.

An illustrious legacy



On: March 1 and 2

Where: Salman Ghani Hashmi Auditorium, Zakir Husain Delhi College