After arrests of Pulwama facilitator, NIA raids his home

SRI NAGAR: A day after arresting an aide of Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber Aadil Dar, who had carried out February 14, 2019 bombing on CRPF bus killing 40 paramilitary personnel, the NIA on Saturday conducted fresh raids in south Kashmir.



Sources said NIA sleuths assisted by paramilitary CRPF and army conducted searches at the residence of Shakir Bashir Magray at Hajibal, Kakpora area of Pulwama.

Shakir, a furniture shop owner, was arrested by NIA for being close associate of Aadil and providing logistic support to him and assisting him in preparing the explosive-laden vehicle used in February 14, 2019 suicide attack.

Sources said the NIA sleuths thoroughly conducted searches at Shakir’s home and reportedly sealed some rooms.



“They also questioned his family members about Shakir and Aadil Dar to know since when have been the two knowing each other,” they said. They also conducted raids on houses of active Jaish militants at Bakripora.