BSF to rebuild jawan’s home gutted by rioters in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) has swung into action rebuild the house of its Constable Mohd Anees’s that was burnt down by rioters in Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi, and hand it over to him as a ‘wedding gift’, officials said on Saturday.



The 29-year-old constable, who is currently posted at a BSF camp in Radhabari near West Bengal’s Siliguri, will also be transferred to Delhi “very soon” so that he can be with his family and prepare for his wedding, according to a senior BSF officer.



BSF officials said they got to know about the damage to the constable’s parental house in Khajuri Khas from media reports. Anees had joined the 2.5-lakh personnel strong BSF in 2013 and officials said he did not mention a word to his seniors about the damage to his house in the violence, officials said.



“The jawan’s house suffered extensive damage as it was burnt by rioters during the recent communal clashes in northeast Delhi. While his family members are safe, the house needs rebuilding and renovation work,” the officer said.

BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Pushpendra Rathore on Saturday met Anees’ parents and his other family members at his home and assured them all assistance from the paramilitary force.



“We have decided to provide an assistance amount of Rs 10 lakh to the jawan from our welfare fund. Also, the engineering wing of the force will rebuild the house within a fortnight,” he said.

BSF chief and Director General VK Johri has directed that all help be provided to the constable’s family, Rathore, further said.



“I think we should be able to put the house in good shape before April when the jawan is scheduled to marry,” he said, adding that it will be like a “wedding gift” to him.