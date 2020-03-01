CAA protest: Man stabbed in Shillong, several injured

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: A person was stabbed to death in Shillong on Saturday as parts of Meghalaya continued to remain tense following Friday’s clashes at Ichamati in East Khasi Hills between members of Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and non-tribals at a meeting over Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Friday’s clashes had left one person dead and several others injured. Fresh violence erupted in Shillong’s Bara Bazar area on Saturday and a vegetable vendor was stabbed to death and at least six others injured.



The incident forced the authorities to re-impose curfew. It was imposed for 10 hours in Shillong and its adjoining areas on Friday night. Mobile internet services have also been suspended in six districts for 48 hours from 10 pm of Friday while SMS services have been limited to five per day.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took stock of the situation at a meeting with Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and top police officials and civil administration. He also met Governor Tathagata Roy and briefed him on the law and order situation. A probe into Friday’s violence was ordered.



Rymbui said the government was taking all steps to restore normalcy.