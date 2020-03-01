Home The Sunday Standard

Centre to prepare a draft on judicial examination 

Though AIJS was mooted several times but several high courts have opposed the idea of AIJS as they don’t want the administrative control over subordinate judiciary to go away from them.

Published: 01st March 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Further, the commission has split the recruitment exams into two: preliminary and main.

Nearly 5,000 vacancies can be filled up through All India Judicial Services.

NEW DELHI: To streamline the process of appointment of judges at the district court level across the country, more timely and efficiently so that nearly 5000 vacancies can be filled up, the government is preparing a draft on the proposed All India Judicial Services (AIJS) examination.

Though AIJS was mooted several times but several high courts have opposed the idea of AIJS as they don’t want the administrative control over subordinate judiciary to go away from them. The Law Commission of India proposed the AIJS in 1958 after which it was added to Article 312 of the Constitution through the 42nd amendment in 1976.

But 13 states and 18 high courts either opposed AIJS or sought changes.

ALSO READ: Skewed gender ration in judiciary present world over, not just India

As per the draft, government has finalised that UPSC will be the executing agency and High Courts and the Supreme Court will be the appointing authorities. The government is likely to bring the legislation in the upcoming monsoon session.

It has also been finalised that a lawyer with seven-year practice or someone who is teaching at a recognised law college or university for nearly the same time would qualify to take the exam and the age limit is likely to be fixed between 28 and 35 years.

There will also be age limit relaxation for members of Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. AIJS entrance exam will be held at the zonal levels. Only the HCs of Sikkim, Tripura have concurred with the proposal approved by the committee of secretaries for formation of an all-India service for lower judiciary.

The Allahabad, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Orissa and Uttarakhand high courts have suggested changes in age at induction level, qualifications, training and quota of vacancies to filled through the proposed service. The high courts of Jharkhand and Rajasthan have informed that the matter regarding creation of the AIJS is pending consideration, while no response has been received from the high courts of Calcutta, Jammu and Kashmir and Gauhati.

For and Against the Proposal

High courts of Andhra Pradesh, Bombay, Delhi Gujarat, Karnataka, MP, Patna and, Punjab and Haryana have opposed the idea. Only the HCs of Sikkim and Tripura have concurred with the proposal.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All India Judicial Services Judicial Examination AIJS
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp