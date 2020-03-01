Manoj Tiwari says police failed to assess situation, seeks investigation into lapses in Delhi riots

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: State BJP president and MP from northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said Delhi Police had failed to assess the situation, which escalated into a full-blown communal riot in his Lok Sabha constituency.



Seeking a proper investigation to look into the lapses and circumstances resulting in death of 42, Tiwari said though there were 73 companies of additional force were deployed on the very first day, the violence had engulfed the region in a flash.



ALSO READ | Delhi riots: Communal frenzy leaves orphaned children scarred for life



“Police couldn’t analyse the situation. They (police) must have thought that people (protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act) are sitting here (Jaffrabad). But, the violence erupted and soon spread to other parts of northeast Delhi. I was also called by residents from several areas (in northwest Delhi) conveying the need for deployment of police force,” he said.

On BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s provocative statement, Tiwari said that an independent committee should be set up to look into and define hate speeches given by leaders of all political parties including BJP. He said leaders giving hate speeches should be barred from contesting polls.



Meanwhile, BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who is also accused of making inciting statement, announced to give his one-month salary to the families of police head constable Ratan Lal and IB staffer Ankit Sharma, who were killed in the violence.