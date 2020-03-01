Home The Sunday Standard

Saibaba birthplace controversy drags on

Baba Durani, the oldest trustee of Shri Sai Memorial Committee, Pathari, said they have attached historical evidence to substantiate their claim that Pathari is indeed Saibaba’s birthplace.

Unidentified persons murdered the watchman of Saibaba temple and stole cash from the temple hundies, in Kothagudem on Sunday

MUMBAI: The controversy over 19th-century saint Shri Saibaba’s birthplace received a fillip as the trustees of Shri Saibaba Memorial Committee, Pathari, wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and state chief secretary to allocate Rs100 crore as the Shri Saibaba Birth Place development fund and not Pathari development fund.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had agreed to allocate Rs 100 crore for the development of Pathari town in Parbhani district of Marathwada, about 250 kilometres from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district. The reference to Pathri as the birthplace of Saibaba was opposed by the Shirdi Saibaba temple trust and the residents.

In the letter, written on February 26, the trustees have requested that while releasing the Rs 100 crore fund the government documents should mention it under the head of Shree Saibaba Janmathal Vikas Arakhada (Shri Saibaba Birth Place Development Plan). While Pathari is a small town without basic facilities, Shirdi, a pilgrim town, is one of the richest religious destinations in India. The Saibaba temple in Shirdi is at the heart of its overall economic prosperity.

“We are not making any claims without proof. If the government has any doubt, they can set up an expert committee comprising historians and Archaeological Survey of India officers. But the government cannot refute our claim,” said Durani, an NCP MLA.

“President Ramnath Kovind, when he was the governor of Bihar, had come to Pathari. After seeing the records, he had called former CM Devendra Fadnavis and asked to allocate funds to develop Pathari as Shri Saibaba’s birthplace,” said Durani.
He added they had a meeting with Fadnavis and he promised to help. “But after a few months, Fadnavis refused to meet us and put the development plan in cold storage,” Durani alleged.

He said that a few days ago Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray came to Pathari and said the town will be developed as Saibaba’s birthplace.

“After the CM’s statement, the residents and trustees of Shirdi demanded the withdrawal of the statement. They demanded that the fund be given as a pilgrim place development fund and not as Shri Saibaba Birth Place development fund,” said the NCP legislator.

